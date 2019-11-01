SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Up 5% After Strong Earnings

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $45.90, 798,607 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 260,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

