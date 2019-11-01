SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

