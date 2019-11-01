Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,909. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

