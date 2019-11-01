State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

