State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 18.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 50.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

