State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.57 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

