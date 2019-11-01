State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 359.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 204.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

