State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.96 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $22.62 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.75, a PEG ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.