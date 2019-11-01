State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $5.48 Million in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $867,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $9,917,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $215,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.