State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $5.78 Million in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $216,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

