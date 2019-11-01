State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 126,300 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGO. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.26 per share, with a total value of $538,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $519,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 151,200 shares of company stock worth $6,915,452 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.