State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 743,900 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $72,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 88,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,689. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

