State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 8,964 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

