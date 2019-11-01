State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 143,023 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,023 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $164,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

