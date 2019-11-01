State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $115,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,818,901.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

