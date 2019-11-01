State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,040 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $53,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

