Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $30.36. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,142,404 shares traded.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

