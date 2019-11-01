SteepCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $31,744.00 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007476 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000886 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.