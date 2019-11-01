Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Director Sells C$35,136.00 in Stock

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Director Eric Vachon sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$35,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,544.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.43. Stella-Jones Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.18 and a twelve month high of C$48.28.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$661.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

