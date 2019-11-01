Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 792,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $12,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steven Madden by 108.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

