Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 2,341,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

