Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

PSX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 765,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,532. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

