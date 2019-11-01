Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.