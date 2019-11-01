Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $44.97. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

