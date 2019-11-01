Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

FB opened at $191.65 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

