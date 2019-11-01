Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $676,453.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last week, Stipend has traded 117% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $676,453.00 and $694.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00778317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00194187 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003543 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,355,423 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

