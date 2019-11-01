Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.72

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.72 and traded as low as $119.86. Stobart Group shares last traded at $119.86, with a volume of 7,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $445.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

