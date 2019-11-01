Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $640,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 54,083 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $364,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Tapestry by 85.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 30.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tapestry by 96.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

