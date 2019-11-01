Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,999,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

