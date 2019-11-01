Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,130 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 63,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,151. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.