Strs Ohio Acquires 2,008 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 978,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.