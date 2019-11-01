Strs Ohio Makes New $674,000 Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 145.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $155,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BZH stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

