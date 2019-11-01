Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

