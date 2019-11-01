Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,223 shares of company stock worth $14,862,378. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $216.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

