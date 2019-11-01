Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 68,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

