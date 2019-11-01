SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,359. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 589,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

