SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Renasant by 44.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

