SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEB. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

PEB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

