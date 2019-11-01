Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Posts Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

SUNW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 362,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.92.

SUNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

