Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

SDPI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.01.

SDPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Drilling Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

