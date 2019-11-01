Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 793,812.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 78.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

