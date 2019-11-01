Svb Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.90.

Stryker stock opened at $216.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,223 shares of company stock worth $14,862,378 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

