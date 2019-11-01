System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $174.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 5111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

System1 Group Company Profile (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

