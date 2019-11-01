T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on December 30th

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.