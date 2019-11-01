Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.85. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 3,469,542 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.83 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Paula Dwyer acquired 25,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.37 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of A$109,250.00 ($77,482.27). Also, insider Bruce Akhurst acquired 20,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.36 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,200.00 ($61,843.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $317,475.

About Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

