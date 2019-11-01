Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,330. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,228. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

