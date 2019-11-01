TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €21.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.11 ($25.71).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 1 year high of €22.48 ($26.14). The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.84.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

