Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.06

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 98213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $267.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.