TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Cut by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 399,633 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,339,000 after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.04.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

