Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

